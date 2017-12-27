Noted gynaecologist found dead in Andheri flat

Dr Satpute (Picture sourced from Cloud Nine hospital) Dr Satpute (Picture sourced from Cloud Nine hospital)

The Amboli police on Tuesday night found body of gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Poonam Satpute in a semi-decomposed state from her flat in Andheri West. A case of accidental death has been registered.

The doctor, in her fourties, was attached with several private hospitals, including BSES in Andheri and Cloud Nine hospital on consultancy basis. Recently she had allegedly started working with Bombay Hospital.

According to doctor colleagues, she lived alone in her second floor flat in Four Bungalows.

“Neighbours got foul smell from her apartment and they informed police. It is shocking to know about her death,” said Dr Sudhir Naik, gynaecologist in Goregaon.

Satpute’s funeral will take place in Amboli on Wednesday at 3.30 pm.

Her body was taken to Dr RN Cooper Hospital for post mortem though cause of death has not been ascertained by police yet.

She had a work experience of over 24 years and had undergone a MD and diploma in gynaecology and obstetrics.

An officer from Amboli police station said that she had been suffering from diabetes since a long time. “It appears that she may have taken extra pills that may have led to her death. We are awaiting the post mortem report to get some clarity on the matter,” the officer said.

He added that an Accidental Death Report had been taken at the Amboli police station in connection with the case.

