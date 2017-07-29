Not accident, assault killed Byculla convict: Maharashtra govt in House

Byculla prison warden Manjula Shetye died because she was assaulted and not because she fell in the washroom as claimed by jail authorities. (Representational Image) Byculla prison warden Manjula Shetye died because she was assaulted and not because she fell in the washroom as claimed by jail authorities. (Representational Image)

Byculla prison warden Manjula Shetye died because she was assaulted and not because she fell in the washroom as claimed by jail authorities, the government said in the state Assembly Friday. “There were 17 injury marks on her body and her head. The postmortem report revealed that Shetye died due to assault. No one will be spared and the inquiry will be conducted in a transparent manner,” said Ranjit Patil, Minister of State for Home.

On the day of the incident, Shetye was declared dead on arrival at the J J Hospital. The post-mortem report observed injuries on her body but the death information card issued by the J J hospital stated there were “no obvious external injuries” on her body. The jail authorities had also told the Bombay HC that Shetye died after a fall in the washroom.

The Bombay HC on Monday had come down strongly on Byculla jail authorities, saying they appeared to have “left no stone unturned” to make Shetye’s death seem like an “accident”. “If the casualty medical officer gave a false report… an inquiry will be conducted. Also, the medical official who has given false affidavit in court will be suspended,” said Patil.

NCP leader and former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, “women prisoners in various jails across Maharashtra face some sort of sexual assault. I can provide the evidence.” Patil said an inquiry would be conducted into the matter.

