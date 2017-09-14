Only in Express

Non-cognisable offence filed against BJP MLA Ameet Satam

On Wednesday, hawkers filed a non-cognisable offence against Satam at Juhu police station that has booked him for causing hurt and criminal intimidation, said Sunil Ghosalkar, senior inspector, Juhu police station.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:September 14, 2017 2:30 am
Satam was purportedly seen intimidating hawkers who alleged that he was attempting to extort money from them. Satam was also seen abusing policemen who tried to defuse the situation.
A non-cognisable offence was registered against BJP MLA Ameet Satam Wednesday for allegedly abusing and assaulting hawkers in Vile Parle.  In a video recording of the incident in Vile Parle West, Satam was purportedly seen intimidating hawkers who alleged that he was attempting to extort money from them. Satam was also seen abusing policemen who tried to defuse the situation.

