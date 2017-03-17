Nominations to be filed today: BJP to contest ward committee elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party that has refrained from contesting for the posts of chairmen of all statutory committees in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), including the standing committee, and allowed the Shiv Sena to win all four unopposed, will be in the fray for the ward committees.

The nominations for the 17 ward committees will be submitted on Friday and the elections will be held between March 21 and 25.

While the BJP has a clear majority in eight committees and the Shiv Sena has the lead in six. In the ward committee comprising R South and R Central, the committee that includes S and T wards and the ward committee for N, there is a difference of one vote between the Sena and the BJP.

The elections for the committee comprising A, B and E wards will be a close fight for the BJP and the Congress who will have four corporators each.

Referring to such a scenario, a senior Sena leader said: “Wherever the BJP is short of a clear majority, we will support them and we hope that they will also support us. So there is no need to take the support of other parties for the elections.”

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, however, said they would go it alone. “We will contest in wards where the BJP is the sole party with maximum number of corporators. We are not asking for support from anyone nor giving anyone (support) at this juncture,” said Shelar.

In the civic polls, the Sena had got 88 seats and the BJP had won 83. Since Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had withdrawn the party’s claims from the elections of the statutory committees, the Sena had bagged all four.

On Thursday, the Shiv Sena corporator from ward 77 in Jogeshwari, Anant Bhiku Nar, was appointed the chairperson of the improvement committee and Anil Sadashiv Kokil, the corporator for ward 204 in Sewri, was appointed the chief of the BEST committee.

