Noisier festivities on second day, says Awaaz Foundation

The city experienced higher noise levels on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday compared to the tenth day of the festivities last year, according to findings of NGO Awaaz Foundation. The highest level on Saturday was at 116.8 dB and the highest level on the 10th and final day of the festival last year was 114 dB.

“All readings were taken in the extended time period of 10 pm to 12 am in residential areas having educational institutions, hospitals, religious places and courts,” said Sumaira Abdulali, founder of Awaaz foundation and an anti-noise pollution activist.

“The noise levels have marginally exceeded this year owing to the state government’s understanding of the Centre’s notification that there are no silence zones in the city,” Abdulali added. The noise levels ranged between 85 dB, which was recorded near the Mahim Bus depot, caused by drums and loudspeakers, and 116.8 dB, recorded opposite the Shiv Sena Bhavan, caused by drums, metal plates and cylinders.

According to the report at the Bombay International and Girgaon, drums, loudspeakers, DJ and metal plates were

found creating noise measuring 98 dB and 101 dB post

11.30 pm in the presence of police.

“The highest level was recorded with the use of drums and metal cylinders/plates being beaten with a hammer after 10 pm. Processions in several parts of the city had DJs, drums, metal plates and banjos in the presence of police,” added Abdulali.

Abdulali had earlier said the city will be experiencing higher noise levels this year after the state government, following a notification by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on August 10, did away with all silence zones.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App