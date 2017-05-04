Noise pollution plea: Bombay HC raps state over ‘casual approach’ in taking action against 2 cops

Earlier, the court had issued contempt notices against the two officers for allowing the use of loudspeakers in the police station compound during Mahim Fair last year Earlier, the court had issued contempt notices against the two officers for allowing the use of loudspeakers in the police station compound during Mahim Fair last year

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the “casual approach” of the state government in relation to the action initiated by it against two officers of Mahim police station who had breached noise pollution rules. Earlier, the court had issued contempt notices against the two officers for allowing the use of loudspeakers in the police station compound during Mahim Fair last year, despite the area being a silence zone.

The court had also directed the state government to inform what action it proposed to take against the two police officers. “The state government has issued strict warning against the Senior Police Inspector and letter of displeasure against the Assistant Commissioner of Police. The approach of the state is casual admittedly in terms of breach committed by the officers,” said the court.A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice A K Menon was hearing a contempt application filed by the Awaaz Foundation that stated the decibel readings on the first day of the fair on December 13, 2016, was much higher than the prescribed limits.

Appearing for the police officers, public prosecutor Sandeep Shinde apologised on their behalf and said no such permission to use loudspeakers would be given in future. The High Court has now asked the state to inform it about the progress of noise mapping, which has been undertaken by the government, and the concerns over noise caused because of traffic.

