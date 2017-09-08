Noise pollution: HC asks state for number of complaints received during Ganesh Chaturthi

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government to inform it about the number of complaints received related to noise pollution during Ganesh Chaturthi and the action taken thereafter.

Pointing out that there has been no proper compliance of orders passed on strict implementation of the noise pollution rules, the court said: “We find that even today, there is non-compliance of various directions of our orders. There is no compliance in a true sense. Everything is just on paper. We do not understand why the state government is taking this matter as adversarial. You may disrespect our orders but you still have to comply with it.”

The High Court had passed several orders to ensure strict implementation of the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

Some of the directions passed by the court included procurement of decibel meters, which are supposed to be used by police officers to monitor noise levels across the state. Earlier, a direction had been issued for state revenue officers to carry out inspection of illegal Ganesh pandals and report those to the municipal corporations concerned.

While looking at two charts submitted by government pleader Abhinandan Vagyani regarding inspection carried out by revenue officers across the state and reports submitted by them to the civic bodies concerned on illegal pandals, Justice A S Oka said: “There is something seriously wrong with the (data pertaining to pandals) charts.”

He asked Vagyani to re-verify the same. The court further directed the state Urban Development Department and municipal corporations to file affidavits stating what action has been taken against illegal pandals in their areas. The court has posted the petitions for further hearing on September 29.

