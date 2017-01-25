Noise Pollution, Enroachment by Pandals: Will set up monitoring cells to ensure compliance of orders, state tells HC

The government on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that they are looking forward to set up monitoring cells to check land enroachment and noise pollution by Pandals. (File Photo) The government on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that they are looking forward to set up monitoring cells to check land enroachment and noise pollution by Pandals. (File Photo)

The state government Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that it proposed to set up monitoring cells to ensure compliance of earlier court orders to curb encroachment by pandals during festivals and ensure compliance with noise pollution rules. Appearing for the government, senior counsel A Kumbhakoni said noise decibel meters had been distributed to police stations to measure noise levels. Around 1,853 such meters had been distributed in compliance with earlier court orders.

“We have taken other corrective steps also. It was noticed that each police officer was following his own procedure and causing confusion. We have come up with a proposal to try and create a separate monitoring cell at the district level for ensuring compliance of court orders on pandals and noise pollution rules respectively. The monitoring cell relating to pandals will be monitored by the collector while the other cell for noise rules will be monitored at the police level. Each of these cells will have three high-level government officials,” he said.

Moreover, the state is proposing to have a standard operating procedure in terms of lodging complaints etc. A standard process will also be created for creating public awareness. Meanwhile, while hearing another matter relating to use of loudspeakers in Shivaji Park which is a silence zone, Advocate General Rohit Deo informed the court that it had issued a circular stating that no permission should be granted for allowing use of loudspeakers in silence zones.