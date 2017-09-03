Nod to ‘longest’ cycle track: Rs 300-cr project to be completed in 18 months

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)

The state government on Saturday gave its approval for a bicycle track in Mumbai, as part of the project proposed by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

The bicycle track and jogging track — likely to be the longest in the country — will be built clearing all encroachments along water pipelines in Mumbai, which will create a 10-metre wide corridor on both sides of the pipeline. The project was approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

The Rs 300-crore project, to be completed in 18 months, is likely to provide the shortest route and connectivity between North-South and East-West Mumbai.

The project will have 40 entry and exit points and connect 19 railway stations, seven Metro stations and four Monorail stations.It will have a landscape complete with a Bollywood walk, bio-diversity corridor and Mumbai Books route.

The cycle and joggers’ track would be developed along water pipelines that stretch across 39 to 46 km in the city. Earlier, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta had assigned the engineering department to work on the proposal, following a High Court order to remove illegal encroachments along the pipelines.

Following the court order, the state government, along with the civic body, decided to beautify the entire stretch and make it more people-friendly.

The development of the track was also seen as a move to promote better maintenance of the water pipelines.

The officials said that the 39-km Tansa water pipeline stretches between Mulund and Dharavi, and Ghatkopar and Sion. The pipeline passes through Mulund, Sahar, Wakola, Bhandup, Hussein Hill, Mahim, Khar East, Ghatkopar, Dharavi, Anda depot and Kurla East.

