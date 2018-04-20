Nod for Rs 11,355 crore road projects in Maharashtra rural areas

Accompanied by Union Minister for Surface Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari, Fadnavis did the ‘bhoomipujan’ for the project. (File) Accompanied by Union Minister for Surface Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari, Fadnavis did the ‘bhoomipujan’ for the project. (File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced road projects worth Rs 11,355 crore during his tour of Nanded, Parbhani and Beed districts in the Marathwada region. At Nanded, a Rs 5,343-crore, 548-km long national highway project was announced. Accompanied by Union Minister for Surface Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari, Fadnavis did the ‘bhoomipujan’ for the project. In Beed, ‘bhoomipujan’ was done for road projects worth Rs 3,393.38 crore.

Addressing a rally, Fadnavis said, “The state government accords highest priority to infrastructure projects to usher in growth and development.” He reiterated the government’s commitment to complete 30,000-km rural roads by 2019. In Parbhani, sanction was given for projects worth Rs 2,619 crore.

