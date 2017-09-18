Nod for replacing water pipeline in Mazgaon slums

The total length of the pipeline is 4.4 km while the project cost is Rs 4.30 crore (Representational Image) The total length of the pipeline is 4.4 km while the project cost is Rs 4.30 crore (Representational Image)

The Union environment ministry has given its nod to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for replacing the old water pipelines to improve water supply to the slums in Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) areas near Mazgaon. As per the civic body’s proposal submitted before the expert appraisal committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), the project is aimed at improving and enhancing the existing drinking water supply to the slums in MbPT areas covering New Tank Bunder Road, Coal Bunder, Lakri Bunder of Darukhana and Mazgaon. It will be implemented by replacing existing old, rusted pipelines by laying new water lines on the existing roads, it said. The total length of the pipeline is 4.4 km while the project cost is Rs 4.30 crore.

“Since the proposal is in public interest at large and is only a replacement of existing system, as the pipelines are proposed to be laid along the existing roads, the project is permissible as per Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification 2011,” the expert panel noted.

Officials from the Hydraulic Engineer department said the new pipelines would benefit approximately 15,000 slum dwellers in the area. “The proposal has been pending since 2013 and has received the approval about ten days ago. But, we are yet to receive a formal approval letter from the MoEF to start the work. After receiving the letter, we will start the tendering process to finalise the contractor,” said an official. The official further said it will take around six to eight months to complete the work after the appointment of the contractor.

