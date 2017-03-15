No substance in graft allegations against traffic cops: ACB to Bombay HC

Bombay High Court (File Photo) Bombay High Court (File Photo)

The State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which carried out investigations into allegations made by a police head constable about alleged corruption in the traffic police department, told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that there was no substance in the allegations.

Earlier, the court had directed the ACB to conduct a thorough investigation.

The additional public prosecutor, representing the ACB, submitted an inquiry report in a sealed envelope to the High Court.

Watch What Else Is making News

The court was informed that the agency, under the supervision of additional director general of ACB, conducted investigations and examined 29 witnesses. It further stated that the agency went through all the audio and video recordings produced by the petitioner and concluded that the allegations have no substance.

A division bench, headed by Justice Ranjit More, was hearing a petition filed by head constable Sunil Toke.

In his petition, attached with video evidence in the form of CDs, Toke has listed out various instances of alleged corruption by traffic cops. He has sought departmental inquiry and FIR against errant officers.

Jayesh Yagnik, who appeared for the ACB, told the court, “The allegations are baseless. The recordings do not have audio and there is no video of bribe money exchanging hands as alleged. The petitioner has put together videos from Youtube… They are fake.”

Toke’s counsel Datta Mane told the court that the authorities were trying to scuttle the investigations and the evidence submitted suggest rampant corruption in the traffic police department.

The petition states that the traffic police take money from heavy vehicles plying illegally, from illegal taxis and rickshaws and also from vehicles parked illegally, drunken driving, etc. Money was also taken from malls, hotels and construction sites, it added.

The court, after perusing the ACB’s report, asked Toke’s counsel to verify the CDs and other evidence personally and file a reply with snapshots of relevant portions.

The matter will be heard next on March 29.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now