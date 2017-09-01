No structural audit by MHADA, thousands of buildings at risk

CM Devendra Fadnavis at the collapse site in Bhendi Bazar on Thursday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) CM Devendra Fadnavis at the collapse site in Bhendi Bazar on Thursday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

THE collapse of the 117-year-old Husaini building in Bhendi Bazar once again puts the spotlight on the sorry plight of families living in 14,375 old ‘cessed’ buildings in south and central Mumbai. The buildings’ structural repairs and reconstruction are the responsibility of the Mumbai Buildings Repairs and Reconstruction Board under MHADA, to which the repair cess is paid.

As many as 12,229 of these ‘cessed’ properties date back to before 1940, and some are well over 100 years old. While tenants in these buildings have long been vulnerable to exploitation from builders, who are incentivised through additional floor space index to redevelop these structures, architects and residents agree that the fear of more collapses in the near future is very real.

The Maharashtra government spends approximately Rs 30 crore annually for the repair of these 14,000-odd buildings, leaving a question mark over the structural soundness of many. “Most of these are load bearing structures that have outlived their age,” said a senior government official. Worse, MHADA does not have a mechanism to conduct structural audits of these buildings. According to officials, a ‘visual inspection’ is conducted to assess buildings’ condition and they are then classified as requiring repairs or dangerous. “We do not have a mechanism to carry out structural audits like the BMC does. Our engineers start carrying out surveys from November. Then we declare a list of dilapidated buildings in May every year,” said Sumit Bhange, chief officer of the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board of MHADA.

After the survey, the board informs some owners that they must carry out a structural audit. “But they do not undertake the audits due to the fees to be paid to architects,” Bhange added.

A legacy of colonial times, tenants in these properties are protected under the Rent Act, which froze rents and ensured that landlords could not evict tenants. The tenancies are also inheritable. The low rents render owners unable to maintain the buildings or conduct repairs. Since 1999, redevelopment of cessed properties has been incentivised through additional FSI, but these brownfield projects have made poor progress owing to various factors.

“These accidents happen every year because the system is skewed in favour of builders and owners of cessed buildings. Tenants are afraid to get out of these structures because they believe they will lose their claim on the property. They are willing to die rather than leave the property. The only solution is that the government should bestow property rights to old tenants,” said housing activist Chandrashekhar Prabhu. Officials added that the last extensive survey of these buildings by MHADA was over a decade ago. “Many buildings had collapsed after the 2005 deluge. So a survey by IIT was carried out, which revealed that there was seepage in the pillars of the buildings. In some places, rats had burrowed holes up to the foundations,” said an official.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App