No school on Bandra ground yet,pvt parties trying to usurp plot

While MIG club in Bandra is yet to construct a school on a part of its plot and hand it over to the BMC,rumours that private parties are trying to usurp the prime government land have surfaced. The club has now issued a notice saying it has nothing to do with such dealings.

The cricket club has been functioning without an occupation certificate (OC). An OC is a must to ensure that the building does not violate any construction norms. The ground-plus-four structure will be granted an OC by the civic administration on the condition that the club constructs the school on a part of its plot and hand it over to BMC.

In a public notice,MIG Cricket Club clarified that certain persons are inviting proposals for development,construction,management,transfer,sale,lease,etc. of the plot reserved for municipal school-cum-playground. The club shall not be responsible for any liability arising out of such dealings. The plot,CTS No 638/B Village Bandra (E),is reserved for municipal secondary school-cum-playground. The MIG Cricket Club is under obligation to construct a school building on the plot to the satisfaction of municipal commissioner and hand it over to BMC.

There were rumours that some private parties are interested in the open plot reserved for a school. Our office got phone calls to such an effect. We decided to clarify that we are not involved in any such dealings through a public notice, said Dr Subodh Kulkarni,president of MIG Cricket Club.

A civic official said the club was obligated to construct the school building and hand it over to BMC,failing which they would be responsible for any encroachment.

BMC,which holds lease for the 7,616-sq m MHADA plot in Bandra (East),had handed the land over on a caretaker basis to the MIG Club in 1991. The club was allowed to construct a sports pavilion and clubhouse,leaving a 4,062 sq m reserved for a playground untouched. The club was to hand over the land with the constructed structures to BMC a year later.

The club will start the constructing the school building in few months, said an official from MIG.

