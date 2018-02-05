No relief for man who accused traffic constable of demanding bribe

Bombay High Court also heard Mane’s version of the story. Bombay High Court also heard Mane’s version of the story.

The State Police Complaints Authority dismissed the case of a man who accused a traffic constable of demanding a bribe and wrongfully arresting him, after finding that the complainant had violated traffic rules. Kandivali resident Ravi Pillai approached the authority with a case against constable Ashok Mane, who is posted at Kandivali police station. Pillai claimed that on December 16, 2016, he was travelling from Dahisar on his scooter with a companion, Devidas Samuel, who was riding pillion, when they were stopped by the police on S V Road near Borivali railway station.

In his complaint, Pillai said the constable Mane stopped him for not wearing a helmet and jumping a traffic signal. Mane also allegedly demanded a bribe from Pillai and uttered profanities against him when he refused. Pillai was taken to Borivali police station, booked for deterring a public servant from carrying out his duty under the Indian Penal Code and placed under arrest. He was produced in court the next day and released on bail. He then approached the authority with a plea to initiate disciplinary action against Mane for wrongful arrest and abuse of power.

At the hearings, the authority also heard Mane’s version of the story. Mane claimed Pillai was riding his vehicle without a driver’s licence and when asked to pay a fine after being caught for jumping a signal and not wearing a helmet, he threw a currency note on the ground. But Pillai’s companion Samuel, who was riding pillion, backed the police’s version that Pillai was riding without a helmet and was not in possession of his driver’s licence. He also did not support Pillai’s claim that Mane addressed Pillai in vulgar language and demanded a bribe from him.

“On independent examination of the record, the fact which is alleged by the applicant about misuse of the powers by the traffic police constable on duty by demanding illegal gratification, abused his power by using filthy language while talking to the applicant were not established,” observed the authority in its order. The authority also did not accept Pillai’s argument that his companion Samuel made a false statement. On January 16, a quorum of retired Bombay High Court Justice A V Potdar, retired Additional Director General of Police P K Jain and Umakant Mitkar dismissed Pillai’s complaint.

