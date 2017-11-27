No proof of abetment found in musician Karan Joseph’s suicide

Karan Joseph is believed to have jumped to his death from a Bandra apartment (right) on September 9. (Express Photo) Karan Joseph is believed to have jumped to his death from a Bandra apartment (right) on September 9. (Express Photo)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch, which is investigating the death of pianist Karan Joseph, is likely to file a ‘C Summary’ report in the case. This means the police did not find evidence to prove anyone was responsible for the suicide of the pianist, who jumped from the 12th floor of a Bandra building on September 9. With the ‘C Summary’ report, the probe in the ‘abetment to suicide’ case registered against unidentified persons at the Bandra police station will officially be over.

Sources said that senior officers are having final discussions in the matter after which Joseph’s family will be briefed about the findings by the police top brass soon. An officer linked to the probe said, “We made a list of all the questions that had been raised by family members. We have found satisfactory answers to all the discrepancies they found and will explain this to them. The statements of several friends of Joseph and Rishi Shah, medical and forensic reports were referred to as well. However, there was no evidence to prove that there was any person who had pushed the musician to commit suicide.” The officers said the police will submit the summary report in the court.

Joseph’s family members, who were not happy with the investigation by the Bandra police, had met Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar with a list of doubts they had regarding the circumstances of the death. The commissioner then handed over the probe to the Crime Branch in order to probe if anyone was responsible for the death of the pianist. The probe was handed over to Unit 5 of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Soon after the incident, several friends of Joseph had alleged that Rishi Shah, CEO of Crossbones Media, from whose Bandra residence Joseph had jumped to his death, was responsible for the suicide. Later, the Bandra police had registered an FIR in the matter. “Our first job was to find out if it was a case of murder or suicide. We carried out several dummy tests with forensic experts and found it was a case of suicide. We then recorded the statements of several persons with whom Joseph had spoken and also went through other communication between Joseph and others,” said an officer.

There were also allegations that Joseph was seen dangling from the ledge of the 12th floor with a dog leash tied to his pants. “However, later the security guard in the statement said that Joseph had gone on the ledge to retrieve currency notes that had fallen there,” said the officer. “When we recorded the statements of his friends and informed them about our findings, they too admitted there did not appear to be any foul play,” added the officer. Joseph, a pianist, committed suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of Concorde Apartment in Bandra (West) on September 9.

