No power cuts on Sunday, Mumbai situation better, says MSEDCL

The incident had disrupted power supply across suburban Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel. (Representational Image) The incident had disrupted power supply across suburban Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel. (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) said the power situation has improved in city, which experienced no cuts on Sunday. “We have successfully repaired 500MVA unit that was engulfed in the fire on Thursday… the total capacity is 1,000 MVA and it is enough to bear the load of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel. We are out of the critical situation,” said a senior official. Late on Thursday, a fire had engulfed the cables of two of the three units at an interconnecting transformer at Kalwa.

With the entire load shifting to the single functioning unit, the discom had to ration load by conducting rotational load shedding. The incident had disrupted power supply across suburban Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel. “…we’ve repaired the first unit in a couple of days. The third unit will take time but it was a standby…,” said the official.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App