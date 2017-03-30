No plan to hike monorail fares: Government

The state government Wednesday informed the Legislative Council that there was no plan to hike fares of monorail. The clarification was given in reply to a question raised over deficit while running the service.

Congress legislator Anant Gadgil asked if the income from the monorail service was far below expenses incurred in running it.

Replying to Gadgil’s query, Minister of State for Urban Development Ranjit Patil said the monorail had started to ease the burden on local trains and there were no plans to increase fares. He added, “Monorail reaches places where Metro and local trains do not. While it is true that our expenses on security has increased by around Rs 20-25 lakh, the government has no plans to increase fares so far.”

