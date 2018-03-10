No new projects for Mumbai

With no new announcements for Mumbai, the state government has given priority to completing ongoing projects, including improvement of the suburban railway network, Metro rail, Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor and Navi Mumbai International Airport, among other projects in the metropolitan city.

In the state Budget for 2018-19, projects for improvement of suburban services in Mumbai worth Rs 10,948 crore would be taken up by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation under Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3. The cost will be equally shared between the state and the Centre. The Centre has proposed Rs 519.5 crore for the project. The state share will be borne by CIDCO and MMRDA. Under MUTP-3A, the Centre had proposed projects worth Rs 54,776 crore.

“A proposal is under scrutiny to ascertain financial participation of local bodies and authorities and to assist in other ways,” said Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. He said the Metro network stretching 266 km had been approved and the work on

163 km of Metro network, estimated to cost Rs 76,421 crore, have been undertaken.

“The remaining work on 103 km will be taken up by MMRDA in next three-four years. Thus, it is planned to complete projects of 266 km of Metro in three-four years,” the minister said, adding Rs 130 crore as subsidiary loan has been proposed for 2018-19.

The government said all approvals had been obtained for developing the Navi Mumbai International Airport and works in the core area of the airport have already commenced with one runway expected to be completed by December 2019. Also, the MMRDA is constructing the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai at an estimated cost

of Rs 17,843 crore for direct access to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The state government also plans to start work on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor from April 2018.

