No MDCB accounts, no salary for 25,000 teachers

AS PAY-DAY dawns on Tuesday, more than 25,000 teachers of secondary schools in Mumbai would not get their July salaries as they have not agreed to open salary accounts with the Mumbai District Co-operative Bank (MDCB). The teachers of government schools, who are protesting the government’s directive to open salary accounts with the MDCB, are now left in the lurch as the government will not disburse their July salaries into their old salary accounts held with Union Bank. “The accounts in Union Bank have been deleted from the salary disbursement system. So, their salaries will not be disbursed until new accounts are opened in MDCB,” said deputy director of education B B Chavan.

Teachers, on the other hand, are worried about meeting household expenses without their salaries. Teachers earn anywhere between Rs 8,000 and Rs 75,000 based on their designation, seniority and qualifications.

“How will we pay our rent? So many teachers have to pay their bank EMIs on loans,” said a teacher of a suburban school, on the condition of anonymity. “There have been allegations of fund mismanagement in the MDCB. How can the government force teachers to move from a nationalised bank to a co-operative bank with a tainted record?”

Another teacher from Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri, Uday Nare, said it would be difficult for teachers to pay their children’s’ school and college fees or emergency medical bills. “Moreover, the stay on salary disbursement will hit the upcoming festival season. With Janmashtami and Ganpati fest approaching, household expenses rise, but without a salary how will teachers make ends meet,” he asked.

On Monday, legislator Kapil Patil, who has been fighting alongside the teachers, staged a hunger strike against the government directive in the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Sena president J M Abhayankar alleged that the state government was favouring BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, who is the chairperson of the MDCB. “It was upon a government instruction that the teachers had opened accounts in the nationalised Union Bank in 2011. If there is no problem in these accounts, the government cannot blackmail teachers into opening accounts in a co-operative bank,” said Abhayankar.

