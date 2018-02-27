No Marathi translation of speech in House irks Governor Vidyasagar Rao

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. (Express File Photo) Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. (Express File Photo)

Maharashtra governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Monday strongly expressed his displeasure over non-availability of the Marathi translation of his budget session speech in the Central Hall of Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai. In a strongly worded letter to the chairman of the state legislative council, Ram Raje Nimbalkar, and Speaker Haribhau Bagde, the governor asked them to take serious cognizance of the non-availability of Marathi translation facility during his address.

“During my address to the Joint Session of the Legislature in the morning today, it was observed that the Marathi translation of my speech was not taking place. I am of the view that it needs to be considered with utmost seriousness and a strong action needs to be taken against those responsible for this serious lapse,” Rao wrote. “I request you to kindly take appropriate action and inform me about the same,” he added.

The developments left the government embarrassed at the beginning of the budget session which started on Monday. In absence of the facility, senior cabinet minister for education Vinod Tawde had to play the role of translator by reading the speech in Marathi. The Congress and NCP expressed their outrage by walking out during the Governor’s speech. Members of the ruling BJP also expressed surprise over the lapse of the Vidhan Bhawan secretariat, which functions with autonomy.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “It was a very serious matter. Although the functioning of the Vidhan Bhawan comes under the jurisdiction of Chairman and Speaker of state Council and Assembly, which is a autonomous institution, I express my apology.” He said, “I urge the Chairman and Speaker to conduct an inquiry and action should be taken immediately against those found responsible for the lapse.”

Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said: “It was an insult to the Marathi language and Maharashtra. The officials who failed in the duty should be suspended.” Both the Chairman and Speaker convened a series of meetings to address the problem. The officials in the secretariat were seen trying to pass the buck on the ministry of parliamentary affairs for the lapse. All the officials entrusted the job were asked to give an explanation. The suspension order against some officials may be announced on Tuesday morning.

Highly placed sources in Vidhan Bhawan said, “ The individual who was assigned the task to read the translation of Governor’s speech from English to Marathi reported to work in Vidhan Bhawan in time. But instead of taking him to the broadcasting box in Central Hall, he was asked to sit in another gallery on first floor. As a result when the governor spoke, there was nobody in the broadcasting box.

When the opposition members created a hue and cry along with ruling members, chief minister urged Tawde to find out what was wrong. Finding the broadcast box unmanned, Tawde took up the Marathi script and read out the speech from mid-way.

