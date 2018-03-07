No luck on Day 2 in search for missing cop’s mortal remains

Day two of the search for policewoman Ashwini Bidre’s mortal remains failed to provide any leads, according to sources.

Navi Mumbai police, after arresting the fourth accused, had concluded that assistant inspector Bidre was murdered by Thane rural inspector Abhay Kurundkar, who then dumped her body into Vasai Creek. “He, along with Mahesh Phalnikar, cut the body into three pieces and dumped them in heavy iron boxes in the creek. We are sure that we will find the boxes,” an officer investigating the case said. On Tuesday, the search began at 11 am and concluded by 6 pm. “We tried looking at the same area at varying depths, but the water is too muddy for us to deep dive,” said a member of the Navy team, which is looking for the boxes suspected to contain the remains.

The search operation, police said, would continue on Wednesday. “We have reached out to private companies for better equipments. We shall find the boxes,” said an officer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App