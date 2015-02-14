No Lokayukta in state for seven months now, cases pile up

The post of Lokayutka, the top anti-graft ombudsman in the state, has been lying vacant for nearly seven months even as the BJP-led government is taking its time to draft a new law to “lend more teeth to the institution.”

More than 2,399 cases were pending for hearing with the Lokayukta at last count, official sources said.

The post has not been filled up after the incumbent Justice (retd) Purshottam B Gaikwad’s tenure ended on July 1 last year.

Even the office of the deputy Lokayukta has been lying vacant since November 30. According to official data, another 1,610 cases are pending with the Upa Lokayukta section.

Ironically, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while in the Opposition, had been a strong advocate of an “empowered full-time” Lokayukta and often attacked the previous Congress-NCP government for “rendering the anti-corruption watchdog virtually ineffective.” In fact, he had then even introduced a private members’ bill proposing more teeth to the Lokayukta.

Senior officials in the Lokayukta’s office conceded they have not been able to submit recommendations to the government with the top two posts being vacant. They, however, said they continued to hold hearings on complaints. In the absence of the Lokayukta and the Upa Lokayukta, principal district judge (retd) P B Jadhav, who works as a registrar in the Lokayukta’s office, is holding fort.

While Fadnavis has held talks with the Bombay High Court Chief Justice, the state’s Chief Secretary and the Opposition leader (when Shiv Sena held the post), official sources said there was a difference of opinion on who should be Maharashtra’s next Lokayukta.

In Maharashtra, which was the first state to enact the landmark Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta Act in 1971, the tradition is to appoint a retired senior judge to head the institution.

Jadhav, however, said the appointments alone won’t matter much. “Without much powers, the office of the Lokayukta has been rendered as a forum for grievance redressal. It is a symbolic institution with no powers to investigate or act against errant government functionaries. It can only recommend action in such cases to the government,” he said.

There have been virtually no debate on special reports placed at the behest of the Lokayukta in the state legislature for over four decades, a former Upa-Lokayukta said.

Another senior official was also skeptical of the new legislation being readied by the government. “The need is to replicate provisions of the Central Lokpal Act to make the Lokayukta effective. Minor amendment to the existing provisions might not serve any purpose,” the official said.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in Delhi has, however, generated some hope. “Delhi’s Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal will certainly push to empower the institution in Delhi. This might force other states to follow suit,” an official said.

