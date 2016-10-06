No hike in BEST fares ahead of municipal polls in Mumbai

A provision of Rs 246.58 crore has been made for capital expenditure in the next financial year. Of capital expenditure, Rs 100 crores has been proposed for the redevelopment of one depot. A provision of Rs 246.58 crore has been made for capital expenditure in the next financial year. Of capital expenditure, Rs 100 crores has been proposed for the redevelopment of one depot.

AHEAD OF the civic polls in the city, there will be no hike in fares of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses next year despite the undertaking suffering huge losses.

Dr Jagdish Patil, BEST General Manager, presented the annual budget for 2017-18 with a deficit of Rs 565.74 crores to the BEST committee.

Also, Rs 25 crores has been set aside to introduce an integrated solution for operations and performance monitoring of the BEST buses.

“Despite the huge deficit, we are not proposing any increase in the bus fares but have asked the BMC to provide aid to cover the deficit. Also, we have asked the civic body to provide aid of Rs 125 crores for two other projects,” said Patil.

Redesigned passenger seat layout on single deck buses, centralized engine replacement centre at Anik Depot, computerised applications, e-toilets facility and other changes are also proposed in the budget.

