No-fly list: Fliers welcome norms

Passengers have welcomed norms to create a no-fly list (File) Passengers have welcomed norms to create a no-fly list (File)

Passengers have welcomed norms to create a no-fly list announced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The rules will help ensure safety and check unruly behaviour on aircraft, they claimed. “It is a welcome move. It safeguards the interests of passengers and crew. The norms would enable airlines to take strict action against erring individuals, which can be a lesson to others,” Satyen Mehta, an entrepreneur based in King Circle said.

The norms call for an internal committee to be set up by the airline after detaining an unruly passenger. The committee is mandated to decide the matter in 30 days, along with duration of ban on the passenger.

“As there is an option available with passengers to prove their innocence in front of the committee, the airlines will have no power to misuse it. An airline will only identify someone in the list as a last resort as they may not want to benefit another airline,” Shalim Jain, a marketing firm owner from Kandivali, said.

Read | India no-fly list rules for passengers are out: 3 months to indefinite ban for bad behaviour on flights

The list of passengers can be sent by both the airline, to be maintained by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and the Ministry of Home Affairs if a person is perceived to be national security risk. Airlines have the option to ban those named in the list.

Sources from the DGCA confirmed no airline had sent any list to the safety body till it was announced. B S Bhullar, Director General, DGCA, said: “The regulation has become effective from Friday. No list is expected so soon. Whenever we receive any name, they will be on our website.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App