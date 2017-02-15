No evidence against Eknath Khadse in illegal land deal, Bombay High Court told

Former Maharashtra revenue minister Eknath Khadse. (File Photo) Former Maharashtra revenue minister Eknath Khadse. (File Photo)

The police have told the Bombay High Court that no prima facie evidence has been gathered against BJP leader Eknath Khadse in the case of alleged illegal land deal in Pune. The affidavit of Bundgarden police station in Pune says there is not enough material to register an FIR against the minister.

A division bench headed by Justice R V More was hearing a petition filed by activist Hemant Gavande, who has alleged that Khadse misused his position as the revenue minister and purchased a 3-acre plot in Bhosari near Pune in the name of his kin for Rs 3.75 crore when the market price of the plot was Rs 40 crore. Gavande had sought a CBI probe.

The counsel, appearing for the state, told the court that the judicial commission, appointed in June 2016, has sought another six-weeks time to present its findings. The court said, “This has been going on for months now and this delay is unwarranted. Why is it so difficult to gather documents that are all available in public domain.”

The matter has now been posted for March 7.