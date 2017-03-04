No date fixed for exhibiting penguins before public, BMC tells Bombay High Court

The BMC has told the HC that it plans to shift the penguins out of quarantine area to a designated enclosure. Dilip Kagda The BMC has told the HC that it plans to shift the penguins out of quarantine area to a designated enclosure. Dilip Kagda

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday informed the Bombay High Court that it had not fixed any date for public exhibition of the seven Humboldt penguins.

The penguins, brought from South Korea in July 2016, are presently kept quarantined at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo in Byculla in South Mumbai. While eight penguins were brought, one of them died within three months.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a petition filed by advocate Advait Sethna, seeking a direction to the civic body to send the penguins back as they were not being given proper care, and that they were an endangered species that needed a special environment.

Sethna sought interim direction to the BMC to not display the penguins to public pending hearing of the petition.

On Friday, the civic body told the court that they were planning to shift the penguins from the quarantine to the enclosure made specially for them. “No date has been fixed so far for exhibiting the penguins,” said the lawyer appearing for the BMC.

With the petitioner’s lawyer seeking directions on not allowing the BMC to display the penguins, the HC listed the plea for further hearing after two weeks.

When the matter was mentioned earlier in the day, Chief Justice Chellur said, “We cannot come to a conclusion that the penguins are not being taken care of properly. Why should Mumbaikars not enjoy such penguins?”

Earlier, the BMC had in an affidavit filed in response to the petition assured the court that utmost care and precaution had been taken to provide the penguins a healthy and conducive environment. The BMC had further said it was the “only zoo in India which has the facilities to exhibit the penguins for public viewing”.

Meanwhile, members of the BMC standing committee visited the penguin enclosure at the Byculla zoo Friday and expressed displeasure over the delay in shifting the penguins from the quarantine section. The team comprised committee chairperson Yashodhar Phanse, leader of the house Trushna Vishwasrao, Sena corporator Ramakant Rahate, leader of the opposition Pravin Chheda and education committee chairperson Hemangi Worlikar.

“The zoo authorities said they were waiting for some test reports. Though the enclosure is ready, there is a delay in shifting the penguins to their new home. The administration is deliberately delaying it,” said Vishwasrao.