No comparison between Uddhav Thackeray, Amit Shah: Digvijaya

Digvijaya Singh with Sanjay Nirupam in Mumbai on Friday. (Express photo Amit Chakravarty) Digvijaya Singh with Sanjay Nirupam in Mumbai on Friday. (Express photo Amit Chakravarty)

In a bid to woo north Indians and Muslims, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Digvijaya Singh was in the city on Friday. Speaking to mediapersons at Rangsharda auditorium in Bandra, Singh said the fight between the Shiv Sena and its former ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party, was not driven by ideology but was only about “give and take”. “It’s all about who will get how much share after looting the public,” alleged Singh.

He added: “If CM Devendra Fadnavis claims that it (Shiv Sena) is corrupt and is a ‘mafia’, then the BJP should have registered FIR against them. At the same time, why is the Shiv Sena wasting its time in counter-blaming? They should opt out and dissolve the government today. It’s shocking to see how the Shiv Sena and the BJP are stooping low.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Singh said how can someone ask Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to declare his assets because only those who contest elections do that. “Uddhav Thackeray has not contested elections then why should he declare his assets? It’s ridiculous to compare Uddhav to Amit Shah. Uddhav is a reputed person with no links to any illegal business unlike Shah,” said Singh.

However, Singh clarified that there was no possibility of an alliance between the Congress and the Sena. “One can see only — and only — Fadnavis’s pictures on hoardings all across the city. It’s because after the demonetisation drive, the public is angry at Modi, Fadnavis’ pictures have gradually replaced his pictures. The BJP will know this as soon as the results of elections in the five states will be declared. The BJP is just talking transparency, once we come to power, we will show them what transparency is,” Singh added.

Singh also attended a ‘litti chokha’ function and interacted with some north Indian candidates, who are contesting the elections, and people from the community.

The Mumbai Congress has managed to get onboard many national leaders to campaign for the crucial BMC elections on February 21. Earlier, former ministers Shashi Tharoor, P Chidambaram and Manish Tewari also visited the city. On Thursday, former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took part in a pre-poll roadshow that passed through Andheri, Saag Baug Road, Marol Maroshi and Jogeshwari East.

Asked about the infighting among the Congress leadership in the city, Singh said it happens in all parties.