No cognisable material found against contractor, says Maharashtra govt

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway (File photo)

Responding in a case that seeks revocation of the contractor’s right to collect toll along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the government Thursday said no “cognizable material” had been found against the contractor, though facts were still being verified. Earlier, the government had informed the court that the Anti-Corruption Bureau was conducting a “discreet enquiry” into the matter. The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by four petitioners, including activist Pravin Wategaonkar, which claimed that the contracted total toll revenue of Rs 2,869 crore had been achieved and the contractor had made wrongful gains of about Rs 325 crore as of March this year.

Senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas, appearing for the contractor, questioned the petition, claiming that they had raised these contentions 13 years after the execution of the contract, which is due to expire in 2019.

He further said that the state’s statement on initiating a “discreet enquiry” cast questions on the company’s reputation. “Is there any regulation on when to conduct a discreet inquiry?” questioned the court. The government pleader said they looked at documents to determine this. “You have to apply mind .You can’t investigate every case,” added the court.

