No child’s play: Enthusiasts seek to create boardgaming culture in India

Boardgame Adda has a collection of over a hundred board and card games across genres — strategic, cooperative, war, trading, abstract, social deduction, and party/fun — that many in India may not have had exposure to. (Express Photo/Janak Rathod) Boardgame Adda has a collection of over a hundred board and card games across genres — strategic, cooperative, war, trading, abstract, social deduction, and party/fun — that many in India may not have had exposure to. (Express Photo/Janak Rathod)

(By Tanvi Shenoy)

Room number 69 of Sai Dhama Arcade in Mulund (west) is just large enough to squeeze in two tables and 10 chairs. In this room, however, dedicated groups spend hours coming up with war strategies, trading and bartering resources and investigating the secret identities of their companions — all through boardgames. “My friend Drishti dragged me here although I was not interested in the beginning. I was thinking, what is so great about sitting around and playing boardgames? That was about four or five months ago. Now, I come here up to twice a week and spend two to three hours,” said Harshit Vador, 23, who works in digital marketing.

Drishti Chhada, 23, is a mehandi professional who is also working to become a company secretary. “The games are so interesting. I remember the first game I played, called Secret Hitler. You have to figure out the identity of the other participants to eliminate Hitler. These kinds of strategy games can go on for hours and they are so much fun,” she added.

The idea for Boardgame Adda started almost three-and-a-half years ago, when a former software engineer and boardgame enthusiast, Kushal Shah, 29, began to arrange house visits, cafe events and hold invitation-based boardgaming events for corporates, families and others. Seven months ago, he changed an existing office into a permanent physical space for people to meet and play games throughout the week, for a charge of Rs 100 per head.

The games that Shah invest in are not the common Monopoly, Ludo, or Snakes and Ladders. Boardgame Adda has a collection of over a hundred board and card games across genres — strategic, cooperative, war, trading, abstract, social deduction, and party/fun — that many in India may not had exposure to.

“The idea is to create a kind of boardgaming culture that already exists in countries like the US. In India, there is this mentality that boardgames are childish. But, they are so much more challenging than you might think,” said Kushal. His wife, Avani Shah, 28, and long-time friend, Rajesh Nagda, 29, are also involved in the functioning of the space and attribute their own boardgame obsession to Shah’s influence. They also teach the games to “newbies”, and offer different games according to the crowd.

Praveen Jain and Bhakti Maru, both aspiring chartered accountants, frequent Boardgame Adda. Maru said, “I like watching sitcoms and he’s more into outdoor activities. But the one thing we both enjoy are boardgames. We have been playing for almost five months and it’s a great way to spend time together, rather than spending on movies or clubs.”

Boardgame Adda holds paid and free events weekly in various cafes, on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. “There are already cafes which have boardgames. But, they also serve food and drinks. It is not very affordable for people to go there regularly. We want to build a hobby centre, dedicated just for playing. We have had a great experience ourselves, meeting new people over boardgames and making many friends. It is also a great way for people who are new in town to socialise,” said Avani Shah.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya