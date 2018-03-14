No beef ban despite regime change: BJP’s Tripura in-charge

BJP leader Sunil Deodhar. BJP leader Sunil Deodhar.

BJP’s Tripura in-charge Sunil Deodhar on Tuesday said that there would not be any beef ban in Tripura, where his party has come to power, as majority of people consume beef in the state. Deodhar spoke to the media about issues in Tripura and factors that led to the BJP victory in the state at the Mumbai Press Club.

“In Tripura, the majority of population is against beef ban. Considering that most of the people in the northeastern states consume beef on a regular basis, the government will not implement the ban. It is a very simple thing that if they do not want it, ban on beef shouldn’t be imposed in the state,” Deodhar said.

“The Northeast region, including the state of Tripura mostly consists of Christians and Muslims. In fact, it will be a little difficult for many to digest the fact that many Hindus in this region consume beef. This is the reason why there was no ban on beef consumption,” Deodhar said.

