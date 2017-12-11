No aniticipatory bail for merchant navy official, wife

A sessions court rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by a 38-year-old merchant navy official and his wife, booked for forgery and criminal breach of trust.

Prabhat Kumar Jha, a captain rank official, and his wife Rashmi, were booked by Santacruz police in September on charges made by Shuttle Chemical Carrier, which looks after the management of ships. The company had alleged that the accused earned over Rs 18 lakh, given to them by a cargo owner to enter the Egyptian border, which led to the arrest of the ship, as it did not have necessary documents. The accused had contended that the amount accepted was not a bribe and that they were not guilty of the charges made by the company.

Shuttle Chemical Carrier alleged that the actions of the couple had caused the company losses to the tune of Rs 24 crore.

