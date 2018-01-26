Mumbai: For two months now, no adult diapers in Sewri TB hospital

According to the hospital, at least 10 per cent of the patients are bed-ridden due to weakness and require adult diapers. According to the hospital, at least 10 per cent of the patients are bed-ridden due to weakness and require adult diapers.

Nurses and ayahs at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run Group of Tuberculosis (GTB) Hospital, Sewri, are facing a difficult situation for the past two months. The stock of adult diapers has run out, forcing patients to make do with cloth rags.

In the BMC hospital’s ward number 6, meant for female patients, Renuka Singh (21) has been admitted for a month. She is too weak to walk to the washroom a few feet away from her bed. Her parents-in-law, who stay in Ulhasnagar, visit her once a week. “The hospital nurses asked if they could spend money from their own pockets to get me diapers. They refused. So, I don’t use anything at all. Every day, I wait for mausi (staffer) to come and clean my clothes. Sometimes, I have to lay in bed for hours, waiting for a mausi,” she says.

Singh adds that many patients cannot even protest. “The medicines have such strong side-effects that I don’t even have the strength to keep asking for diapers or a change of clothes.” Her husband, a driver, has not visited her since her she was admitted. Her parents-in-law cannot afford to bring her food, she adds. “So how can we afford diapers?”

According to a hospital staffer, the stock of diapers ended two months ago following which Class IV employees at the hospital were instructed to provide patients with cloth rags. “In some cases, if the family can afford, we ask them to buy diapers for the patient,” a staffer says.

A ‘mausi’, not wishing to be named, said their work load had increased as a result. “If a patient relieves himself on the bed, their clothes and bedsheets are soiled. We can’t change it every day.” On Tuesday, long-term bed-ridden patient, Asha Chaburao, waited for at least three hours before her soiled clothes were cleaned on the request of visiting volunteers from an NGO, Anjeze Foundation. The NGO then purchased packets of diapers for Chaburao who was admitted in 2014 after her son abandoned her.

Senior citizen Nigarbi Khan, who has been admitted for three years now, says she uses cloth rags and washes them on her own to maintain hygiene. “I can’t walk to the bathroom every time. So I use a cloth rag. But the ayah does not wash all this. I started washing them on my own,” she says.

On an average, the 1,000-bed hospital has 580 to 600 patients admitted at any point in time. According to the hospital administration, at least 10 per cent of the patients are bed-ridden due to weakness and require adult diapers. Each such patient requires three diapers a day on an average. Annually, the hospital needs 65,700 adult diapers.

According officials, delay in processing paperwork related to procurement has led to the shortage of adult diapers.

Dr Vijay Naringrekar, the medical superintendent of Sewri TB Hospital, said: “If the yearly requirement for an item is more than 15 lakh units, then the purchase is made through the central purchase department of the BMC. In case of diapers, they are not in the scheduled list. So, we have to procure them locally.”

The hospital, he said, is going to send a quotation to buy diapers. The doctors and staffers, however, complained that despite multiple reminders over several weeks, nothing has moved. Contacted, BMC’s executive health officer Dr Padmaja Keskar said: “The procurement of diapers is done at the local hospital level. I am not aware of a shortage. But we will look into it.”

According to Dr Shashikant Wadekar, in charge of BMC’s peripheral hospitals, hospitals float their own quotations and are individually responsible for maintaining the supply. In other major BMC-run hospitals like KEM, Sion and Nair, the procurement is conducted through such a process.

A Sewri TB hospital doctor claimed that until few years ago, unlike other BMC hospitals, the Sewri TB hospital did not even have provision for adult diapers. “The purchasing began almost two-three years ago when we realised there is a requirement. But since then, the supply has remained erratic,” the doctor said.

tabassum.barnagarwala@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App