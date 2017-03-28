No action against Gaylord till next hearing: High Court to BMC

The High Court Monday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) not to take coercive steps against Gaylord Restaurant, near Churchgate, till the next hearing on the matter. The court is hearing a petition by the restaurant that challenges a BMC notice terming its bakery shop and awning “unauthorised.” The matter has been kept for hearing on Wednesday.

Gaylord filed a petition in court on March 23 this year, after the civic body rejected its representation seeking regularisation of the bakery shop. The petition says that the awning had been regularised before the notice, and seeks its quashing.

In June last year, the BMC had initiated demolition action against illegal awnings of three eateries along this stretch, but action against Gaylord was withheld after it managed to get a stay order from the court.

The advocate appearing for the restaurant informed the court that the stay order was only till last week. According to the petition, Gaylord has been running a shop selling confectionary and bakery items since 1956.

Referring to a 2016 notice issued by the civic body, the petition further stated, “We were shocked and surprised by the fact that BMC had issued one more notice falsely alleging certain unauthorised construction.”

The BMC, meanwhile, had informed them then that it had initiated action as per directions under Lokayukta orders. Under the Right to Information Act, however, it was revealed “that the Lokayukta had only directed the BMC to verify whether the bakery was running under a valid license,” stated the petition.

