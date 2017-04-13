NMMC sets up grievance handling system to curb illegal constructions

To curb illegal construction in the Navi Mumbai area, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corpora-tion (NMMC) has launched a grievance handling system, with toll free helpline numbers at the ward levels. The corporation has also appointed designated officers at the ward levels who would be responsible for taking action against illegal constructions in the areas.

Officials from the NMMC said that the civic body’s move comes after the directions from the Bombay High Court about taking action against the rising illegal constructions. “The complaint redressal cell has been set up at all eight ward offices for action on unauthorised construction. The designated officers have been tasked with taking action following the due procedure,” said an official.

The official said that citizens can register complaints of illegal construction taking place anywhere in the area under the jurisdiction of NMMC. “After the complaint is registered, the due process of inspection of the site and checking of the construction with the approved plan with others will be followed. If there are any irregularities found at the site, a notice will be issued and the action of demolition can be taken after giving hearing to a person to present his side,” he said.

The civic body has urged citizens not to purchase any properties which do not have the commencement certificate or occupation certificate. “The civic body would continue to take action against such unauthorised construction as per law. It will not be responsible if it causes any mental trouble or financial losses to the residents due to demolition,” the official said.

A public interest litigation (PIL) is now being heard in the Bombay High Court on illegal constructions in Digha area of Navi Mumbai. While the state government came out with a draft regularisation policy that sought to regularise all illegal structures built prior to December 31, 2015, it was rejected by the court which termed it as “illegal”, stating that it was contrary to Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act and Development Control Regulations.

