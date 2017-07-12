Nitesh Rane held for throwing fish at assistant fisheries commissioner

Congress MLA Nitesh Rane. (File Photo) Congress MLA Nitesh Rane. (File Photo)

Congress MLA Nitesh Rane was arrested on Tuesday for throwing a fish at an assistant fisheries commissioner in Sindhudurg last week. He was released on bail later in the day.

On July 6, Rane, an MLA from Kankavli, had met Sindhudurg district’s assistant fisheries commissioner to discuss hardships faced by the fishing community in his constituency.

According to the police, during the meeting, Rane lost his cool and hurled a fish lying on the desk at the commissioner. The police said Rane and his supporters abused the commissioner before leaving his office.

A video of the incident, shot by local news channels, went viral after which a police complaint was lodged. “Nitesh Rane and 24 others were produced in court today and granted bail after paying a surety of Rs 7,000 each,” said Dikshit Gedam, SP, Sindhudurg.

Rane was booked for preventing a public official from carrying out his duties and criminal intimidation under the IPC.

