Nitesh Rane case: Bombay HC asks petitioner to seek police protection

The High Court Friday asked a man to file a plea before the Bandra Police Station for police protection. The court was hearing a matter in which the petitioner alleged he was threatened by supporters of Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and asked to hand over keys to his premises in Turner Road, Bandra.

Petitioner Rohit Kandhari is seeking filing of an FIR into the incident and “police protection from anti-social elements.”

Vacation Judge KK Tated directed the state to take instructions in the matter by January 4, while asking the police to decide on the application and submit a response to the court. The matter has been kept for hearing after vacation on January 6, 2017.

According to Kandhari, he bought a property in Bandra and got it registered on November 19, 2015. On December 26, 2016 Kandhari received a phone call from his manager informing him that men from the office of Nitesh Rane were trying to get the office vacated and threatening the employees. “He was informed that they were recovering money for Nitesh Rane, to whom the developer of the building owed money,” states the petition.

Kandhari then called Bandra Police Station. He was asked to dial 100, and when the police arrived at his office, where he was present by then, the anti-social elements ran away.Kandhari thereafter produced the entire CCTV footage of the incident.

“The Bandra Police refused to record any FIR and recorded the same as a non-cognisable complaint the next day. Even after meeting the station house officer and informing him about the seriousness of the matter as Kandhari’s life, security and property is under threat, the police officer advised him to file a NC. Kandhari on December 28, 2016 filed a detailed complaint with the commissioner,” the plea states.