Nine years after 26/11 attacks: Digital wireless system helps Mumbai Police respond faster to emergencies

Police officers pay tribute at Police Gymkhana (Express Photo) Police officers pay tribute at Police Gymkhana (Express Photo)

One of the biggest lessons the Mumbai Police learnt from the November 26, 2008 terror attack in the city was the need to have a digital wireless system that would help the force respond faster in an emergency. Nine years later, the Mumbai Police has successfully moved to a new digital wireless application protocol (WAP) system.

In the aftermath of the attack, the then Chief Minister Privthviraj Chavan had spoken about how he was not able to get through to the then Commissioner of Police Hasan Gafoor.

The Mumbai Police now uses APCO 25 system that not only allows seamless communication but also communication over multiple channels, among others. “The new system, APCO 25 (phase II), will enable more efficient operations. One of its features is, the operator can listen to two frequencies rather than the existing method of switching to a single frequency at a time. For instance, one can listen to updates from south region and a VVIP bandobast, but both frequency channels will be divided by time slots, depending on what information comes first,” said a senior police officer.

“In the present system, one has to manually switch channels and you cannot transmit across Mumbai because of the highrise buildings. We have added one more transponder and given them the APCO system. This will make communications seamless. A separate channel can be kept for senior police officers for emergency response,” DGP Satish Mathur had told The Indian Express earlier.

In order to ensure seamless communication, repeaters have been installed at three locations across the city. “Repeaters facilitate seamless transmission of information. These repeaters have been installed in basement areas across three nodal points in the city,” an official said.

An official in the DGP’s office told The Indian Express efforts were being made to integrate these systems to a single emergency number. Following the Centre’s directive to have a single emergency number for citizens, the state government recently sanctioned Rs 429.06 crore towards setting up an integrated distress management system. Of this, Rs 44.54 crore has been allocated for setting up a Central Traffic Management Centre at Worli. The Request For Proposal (RFP) was floated recently.

Earlier this year, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad approved the provision for a single number for various emergency services on the lines of the US’s ‘911’ — an all-in-one emergency services. Currently, distressed citizens or those involved in accidents have to dial different numbers while reaching out to different emergency services or assistance — police (100), fire brigade (101), ambulance (102) and Emergency Disaster Management (108). Also, these facilities are not available on SMS, email or app-based services.

“A substantial chunk of the funds will be spent on modernisation of the control rooms. Once operational, the single emergency number will replace the different emergency numbers citizens have to dial to call the police, ambulance or fire services. The single emergency number service will also help citizens contact the authorities through email, apps or SMS,” said a senior official. “Even SIM cards and landlines whose outgoing services have been suspended or stopped would have access to this emergency helpline number,” the official added.

The funds allocated will be spent towards upgrading control rooms across the state, which will soon adopt a digitised WAP system. Relying heavily on technology, the state police will also purchase 3,000 two- and four-wheelers, which will have Vehicle Tracking Systems (VTSs), GPS and Mobile Data Terminal (MDT). An MDT is a computerised device used in emergency vehicles such as police cars to communicate with a centralised system. This will effectively help the police cut its response time, which is currently 12-20 minutes.

The official said, “Many a time we are unable to locate the nearest vehicle which could have been dispatched to attend a distress call. With GPS, VTS and MDT-enabled vehicles, we would be able to locate the nearest vehicle and divert it to help the victim.”

“Presently, we don’t have data that throws light on the complaint-redressal mechanism of the control room while reacting to a distress call. With this modernisation exercise, we will be able to analyse our responses and ensure we don’t repeat mistakes in the future. It would be a constant exercise and the ultimate aim is to bring down our response time,” added the official.

