Nine held for vandalism during vote counting in Nashik

Nine persons were arrested following an incident of stone-pelting and ransacking of vehicles that led to a delay in counting of votes at a ward in the Nashik civic body, the police said on Friday. Six policemen and some locals were injured in incident. The police also had to fire some rounds in the air to disperse a mob of BJP and Shiv Sena supporters who clashed outside the Meenatai Thackeray stadium, where counting of votes for Ward No. 3 was in progress on Thursday, they said.

BJP city chief and MLA Balasaheb Sanap’s son Machhindra Sanap was declared elected from group A of Ward No. 3 during the vote counting yesterday. However, some Shiv Sena activists alleged that the EVMs showed excess votes than actually polled in the ward. This led to a clash between Sena and BJP workers, who also pelted stones and vandalised some vehicles, including a police van, forcing the poll officials to stop the counting of votes at the centre.

The incident led to tension outside the counting centre in Panchavati area’s Hirawadi locality.

The police then lathicharged and fired some rounds in the air to disperse the clashing mob, Panchvati police station incharge Dinesh Bardekar said.

Top police officials, including Nashik Commissioner of Police Ravinderkumar Singal rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control, Bardekar said.

Subsequently, nine persons were arrested and booked under relevant sections.

Finally, from Ward No. 3 of the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the BJP candidates were declared elected in groups A, B and D while Sena’s nominee won in group C.