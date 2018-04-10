NIMHANS satellite centre planned in state

State Health Minister Deepak Sawant on Monday announced that a satellite centre of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMHANS) located in Bangalore will be started in Maharashtra. The satellite centre will be one of the four mental health hospitals in the state.

The decision comes after the minister’s visit and meeting at NIMHANS in Bangalore. Sawant said, “NIMHANS has responded positively to our proposal and given consent to help us. The matter would be pursued with the Centre.”

The satellite centre in Maharashtra will also help patients from states like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Considering the shortage of psychiatricts, the state government will also rope in NIMHANS to impart specialised training related to health disorders to its medical officers and nurses.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App