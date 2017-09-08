Night school students move Bombay HC over inadequate teaching, non-teaching staff

Bombay High Court. (File) Bombay High Court. (File)

Several students of a night school in Worli, Mumbai, have approached the Bombay High Court to appoint or transfer adequate teaching and non-teaching staff to their school as it is running with only one teacher and one peon presently. The petitioners, who are mainly rag pickers, domestic helps, homemakers or those doing odd jobs, are students of Classes XIII to X in Utkarsha Night High School. In fact, two of the petitioners are visually impaired and work as housekeeping staff members in a hostel. “They have enrolled in night school so that they can earn a living by working in the day time and can attend school in the evening,” states the petition.

According to the petition, the state government had approved five teaching staff and two non-teaching staff. But owing to a High Court order, the teaching and non-teaching staff who were working in day schools stopped reporting to their school, states the petition.

After the HC order, a new government resolution was issued by the government under which teachers working as full-time employees in day schools could take second employment. “According to the resolution, the state had to appoint requisite number of teachers on temporary basis whereas only one teacher and one peon have been appointed till date. The said teacher teaches Marathi and is unable to devote adequate amount of time to all the students. Moreover, there are no teachers in the school for all other subjects…. The deficiency of staff stands as a hurdle for students to pursue their education,” stated the petition. The students had also written to the state in this regard.

The government baseline tests are also scheduled to be held this week.

“Due to the unavailability of teaching staff, the students have been studying by themselves and are struggling to complete their syllabus,” the petition added. It further stated that the petitioners are not only deprived of teaching staff, but also sweepers and cleaners have not been made available to the school and the cleaning work was being done by the students.

