NGOs to be roped in to run civic body’s Marathi schools

Over a year after 35 Marathi-medium civic schools closed down owing to students dropping out, the BMC plans to rope in NGOs to run these schools. The proposal was tabled and unanimously passed in the group leaders’ meeting Monday. The officials expect the NGOs to ensure better teaching at the schools after they are re-opened.

According to the proposal, the NGOs will run these schools on ‘Full School Management with Private Partner Teachers’ (FSMPT) basis. The FSMPT model allows a private partner to manage a BMC school and provide free and high-quality education with its own teachers and principal. Here, the NGOs will provide teachers, while principals for the 35 schools will be appointed by the BMC along with other staff like the peon and caretaker etc.

“With more students leaving civic schools for want of quality education, standard of teaching and co-curricular activities, there is an urgent need for a more refined approach to teaching in BMC schools. The NGOs are expected to bring dynamism, competitiveness and enhanced managerial skills to the schools with quality education,” said Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. Leader of Opposition in the BMC and Ravi Raja said lack of trained teachers had “ruined” the BMC education system.

