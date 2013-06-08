NGOs seek HC chief justice intervention in Soonawala case

A group of NGOs has sent a memorandum to Bombay High Court (HC) chief justice Mohit Shah seeking intervention in a rape case filed last month against Dadar-based doctor Rustom Soonawala,who runs a clinic in Khar. He is accused of raping a 26-year old married woman from Orissa undergoing TB treatment at the clinic.

The woman claimed she went to the clinic on May 19 for regular check-up,when Soonawala said her health had improved and she could conceive. He then allegedly raped her.

While Soonawala fled on May 18,soon after police showed up at his clinic,he was later granted interim relief by HC. Aawaaz-E-Niswan,Akshara,Sneha and other NGOs claimed police allowed the accused to flee. Why did police go in a taxi to arrest the accused? their letter says,seeking action against erring officers.

The letter points out the accused got anticipatory bail from a lower court and simultaneously approached HC. It says Khar police recorded his statement only after HC granted him interim relief.

Quoting section 54 of CrPC,the group claims the accused was not subjected to a medical examination due to passiveness shown by the public prosecutor while arguing the matter. The court asked by when they would do the medical examination and the assistant public prosecutor said there is no provision in law by which medical examination can be done prior to arrest.

The group claims the interim relief granted by HC in the absence of the accused would set a dangerous precedent. It has never happened,especially in rape cases.

