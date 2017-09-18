NGO honours Ratan Tata, PM’s yoga consultant

Ratan Tata (PTI) Ratan Tata (PTI)

NGO Giants International honoured industrialist Ratan Tata with the lifetime achievement in public life award on Sunday. At its annual function, the NGO conferred awards on H R Nagendra, who is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal yoga consultant, and the father-son duo of Cyrus and Adar Poonawala, who operate the Serum Institute of India. Dr. Mufazzal Lakdawala, the bariatric surgeon who treated Egyptian national Eman Ahmed, was also honoured.

Giants International is run by Mumbai’s former sheriff Nana Chudasma and his daughter, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC. It was founded in 1972. In the past, it has honoured actors Rishi Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

