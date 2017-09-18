NGO comes to rescue of 39-year-old TB patient abandoned by family in hospital 3 years ago

Asha Chaburao. Express Asha Chaburao. Express

The stray cats that lingered on her cot are now gone, and she smiles more often. Asha Chaburao, a long-term abandoned patient at Group of Tuberculosis Hospitals (GTB) who completely stopped communicating in 2015, has finally started responding after a private NGO came to her rescue.

Anjeze, an organisation working with Sion Hospital and Tata Memorial Hospital to aid patients and serving children in Mumbai’s children’s homes under Children Aids Society, is now looking for a shelter for Chaburao outside the Sewri hospital, the largest government facility in Asia for pulmonary TB. The hospital and NGO are currently searching for a full-time help to look after her in hospital for a few months until alternative accommodation is found.

On Monday, a dermatologist referral for Chaburao is scheduled at KEM Hospital to check her infection. “Since she has been bed-ridden for many years, she now requires a full body check-up to understand if there are other clinical problems,” said medical superintendent Dr Vijay Naringrekar.

The 39-year-old was admitted in GTB hospital by her son Gajanand in 2014 for pulmonary tuberculosis treatment. The Indian Express reported on August 24 that in 2015, soon after Chaburao realised that her Navi Mumbai family had abandoned her, she stopped communicating with hospital staff and doctors.

Her son visited her once in 2014 before breaking-off all contact. For three years, she has remained bed-ridden, at the mercy of nurses to bathe and change her clothes, or to change bed linen. She has no personal belongings except a medical file that hangs by her bed-side.

The latest chest x-ray shows that she does not suffer from the bacterial infection anymore. Her anti-TB medication was stopped in 2015 after Chaburao was put on category 2 treatment. However, with no one to take her home, she is still hospitalised, occupying cot 356 since 2014.

Anjeze trustee Sejal Shah, who visits her twice every week, said, “There is a marked difference in her. She was sad and depressed when I first met her. She avoided talking to me. Now, she smiles and communicates what she wants. She requires regular social visits.” Stray cats that would often lounge on her bed have stopped coming. However, the hospital, other patients claim, seldom ensures her personal hygiene.

The hospital administration is now planning to get a barber to cut her hair. Psychiatric counselling was also done to help her. “Recently, we had arranged for donors to donate lipsticks, mirrors and beauty products to these female patients. They spend months without looking at their reflection in the mirror while undergoing treatment. They need motivation,” said senior medical officer Dr Lalitkumar Anande.

The NGO is waiting for a final sputum test that will clear Chaburao of TB infection before shifting her to a shelter home. According to Jinesh Mehta, founder trustee of Anjeze, the NGO plans to help more such abandoned patients who languish at the Sewri hospital.

According to hospital records, a complaint had been filed with the local police to trace Chaburao’s family, which lives in Airoli. Her son has stopped answering their calls. “Whenever a patient’s family stops visiting, we usually send letters to them. If there is no response, a police complaint is filed once a patient is treated,” said medical officer Dr Alka Awad. Doctors claim that several poor patients are admitted in hospitals by their families who do not visit them due to the stigma attached to infectious disease. Patients suffer from depression, which is aggravated due to their medicine’s side effects.

