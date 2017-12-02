NGO: 50% BMC-run primary schools don’t have Class VIII

Representational Image Representational Image

Alleging violation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which mandates free and compulsory elementary education (till Class VIII) to every child in the age group of 6 to 14, a complaint by an educational rights NGO to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) says that nearly 50 percent of the primary schools run by the BMC do not have Class VIII.

The educational rights group — Samaan Shikshan Mulbhut Adhikar Samiti (committee for equal and fundamental right to education) — has demanded that since many civic-run schools do not have Class VIII, which forces students to study in private schools or drop out, their entire annual fees and expenses towards freebies and other benefits, including mid-day meal, should be reimbursed by the BMC administration.

According to an RTE reply to the query filed by the NGO, 12,02,027 students took admission in Class I of BMC schools between academic year 2003-04 and 2009-10. However, the same batches, when they passed Class VII, dropped to 1,43,066. “The batch which was in Class I during academic year 2003-04 reached Class VIII in 2010-11, the year the RTE Act was implemented across the state. According to BMC data, 1,78,668 students dropped out that year,” said Ghanshyam Sonar, convenor of the Samiti.

According to the RTE reply, around 10,58,961 students dropped out of BMC schools between 2010-11 and 2016-17.

BMC runs 1,083 primary schools of which 905 are upper primary schools. BMC has started 640 classrooms of Class VIII in 481 upper primary schools. The data reveals that close to 602 civic-run schools still do not have classes upto VIII.

The NGO had also earlier approached the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) in this regard. “The number of schools not having classes upto Class VIII has reduced gradually, however they should have made this provision since 2009-2010 itself to implement the RTE Act. No Class VIII in schools forces students to shift to expensive private schools. Many prefer to quit schooling as it is out of their reach. Some are forced to enter child labour,” said Sonar.

Sonar, in his letter, cited an example of the BMC-run Ayodhya Nagar School in Chembur, stating that 65 of its students were supposed to be in Class VIII in 2012-13, but had to leave school, as it had classes only till Class VII, and join a private school.

“Nearly 50 percent of the BMC primary schools are denying children their rights. We urge lawmakers to come up with solutions soon so that students are not denied their basic right,” said Sonar.

“In this regard, directions must be given to the BMC, school education minister, mayor and head of BMC education committee. It is the responsibility of the state government and local administration to facilitate the requirements according to the provisions of the RTE Act,” Sonar added.

“The definition of primary schools was changed in 2009 after the RTE Act was introduced, to include Class VIII. It’s true that many BMC schools are yet to comply with the RTE Act and have only till Class VII, forcing many children to drop out as they can’t afford a private school. This needs to be addressed urgently,” said a BMC official.

When approached, Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer, defended the civic body saying the department is working on the issue. “We survey these school every year to check if there are any demands for higher sections in any of the schools. Also we invite applications from schools. Based on this, we add new classes/divisions.”

According to Sonar, between academic year 2013-14 and 2016-17, the civic body managed to start Class VIII in 369 schools in the city.

Meanwhile, chairman of the education committee and senior Shiv Sena corporator Shubhada Gudekar has requested the education officer to conduct a meeting with Sonar’s group and give them a hearing to resolve the issue.

