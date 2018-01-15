Newborn stolen from Thane civil hospital

The Thane police are on the lookout for a woman and a young girl who allegedly kidnapped a four-hour-old baby boy from Thane civil hospital in the early hours of Sunday. The CCTV footage from the hospital showed a woman and a young girl pick up the infant and flee as the mother, Mohini Bhowar, a 19-year-old Bhiwandi resident, slept, the police said.

Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said, “The incident took place around 3 am when a woman and her daughter fled with a newborn boy from the hospital. The mother was sleeping at the time of the incident. We have registered an FIR and are on the lookout for the accused.” An officer said they believed the kidnapper told the woman that she was taking the infant for some vaccination and fled from the spot. “The accused woman is captured in the footage and we should be able to track her down soon,” said an officer.

