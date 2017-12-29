New Year’s Eve: Special patrol squads, 30,000 personnel to keep Mumbai safe

The police said that majority of these squads will be deployed at Marine Drive, Gateway of India and Gorai among other places. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational/ Files) The police said that majority of these squads will be deployed at Marine Drive, Gateway of India and Gorai among other places. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational/ Files)

The Mumbai Police have formed special patrolling squads to keep an eye on crimes against women and children at crowded areas on New Year’s eve. The squads, comprising of woman officers, have been asked to make the rounds around crowded areas in plainclothes and carry cameras to record any untoward incident that might take place. The police said that majority of these squads will be deployed at Marine Drive, Gateway of India and Gorai among other places.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Deepak Deoraj said, “There will be a force of over 30,000 police personnel on the streets to ensure that no untoward incident takes place on New Year’s eve. Leaves of policemen have been cancelled and even senior officers will be present on the street to ensure everything goes smoothly.”

Deoraj said that in addition to the local police, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Home Guards and Quick Response Teams (QRT) will also be pressed into service to ensure sufficient police presence on the ground. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) will also be kept on the standby.

An officer said there will be nakabandi by the traffic police at several spots across the city to keep tabs on drunk driving. Police added that in the past few weeks, they have also busted several drug supply networks that normally become active around the New Year. “We request Mumbaikars to celebrate responsibly and if they find anything suspicious, report it to 100 and 103,” Deoraj said.

An officer said that apart from these measures, they will be keeping tabs on the city through the CCTV camera network at the police control room. “We will especially be focusing on the areas that are traditionally known to attract huge crowds,” the officer said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App