New Year’s celebrations: Gymkhana denied nod to serve liquor on its lawns

Bombay Gymkhana Bombay Gymkhana

The Bombay High Court Friday refused to entertain a petition by the Bombay Gymkhana seeking permission to serve alcohol on the club’s lawns during its New Year’s Eve celebrations. A petition was filed by the club CEO RN Renjen and some other members before the vacation bench of the High Court through their counsel advocate Venkatesh Dhond, after they failed to get a No Objection Certificate from the Collector for serving alcohol.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Justice KK Tated, however, refused to entertain the plea, saying he did not see any urgency for hearing the matter. He also said that he felt the Gymkhana members could do without alcohol on the lawns for one evening.

He further pointed out that the vacation bench’s purpose was only to grant hearings to urgent matters and since the club already had permission to serve alcohol inside, he didn’t see the urgency.

Alleging discrimination by the Excise Department for introducing arbitrary conditions, RN Renjen stated that other clubs such as Willingdon and CCI had not been asked to procure an additional NOC from the Collector to serve alcohol.

“We apply to the Collector’s office each year and secure the requisite permission. After we get permission, we apply for a permit from the excise department,” Renjen said, speaking to The Indian Express later on Friday.

“This is the first time the Excise Department has asked for such an NOC after the collector had granted customary approval for the event. If the same rules don’t apply to the other clubs, then why are we being discriminated against?” he said. The petition filed by the Gymkhana stated that this was an attempt to delay the issuance of the final NOC.

Renjen added that they have issued a notice to members of the club who had purchased passes for the New Year’s Eve event on December 31.

“The function has been announced and we cannot cancel it at this point. We will now have to restrict the service area for alcohol to the bar and food court area while the food and the dancing floor will be set up outdoors. We will have to inform the guests about the restrictions, which may lead to several cancellations,” he said.