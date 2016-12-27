New Year gift for Central Railways: Three brand new Siemens rakes

THREE Siemens rakes — manufactured for the suburban railways at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai — will finally be made available to Central Railway’s suburban commuters early next year. After a span of almost five years, the division will witness running of fresh rakes as opposed to the usual transfer of used rakes from Western Railway (WR).

CR has always witnessed a transfer of used rakes from WR once the latter is equipped with a new order. Commuters have often complained of inefficient speed and technical faults with the transferred rakes.

“This comes as a new year gift for CR, who otherwise has been getting hand-me-down rakes from WR. The new rakes will mean better speed, better ambience and a comfortable ride for the Central Railway commuters,” said Vijay Aravamudhan, a railway activist.

In 2009, when Siemens rakes were first inducted into the suburban commute system, CR was expected to receive three brand new Siemens rakes. They were supposed to be retrofitted with a technology that could ensure faster running in comparison to the average speeds. “While the technology could never come, the trains also failed due to technical limitation of tracks on CR,” a CR official said.

Since then, the demand had been to use the existing technology as used in other Siemens rakes and hand them over to the CR division. They will come as a huge relief to meet the existing demand gap, officials said.

“We were in need of some rakes, a plea which was being made to the board for years. The requirement of rake became further important after Diva station was included as a halt. We will induct these rakes on all the three lines — one on the main line to adjust the time gap caused because of Diva station halt, one on the harbour line and the third on trans harbour as an extra service, “ an official added.

While one rake will arrive within 10 days, two more rakes will come before the end of this financial year. In addition, CR will also receive two Siemens rakes from WR next year.

“As all the new Bombardier rakes will be handed over to WR, it has now been decided that all existing and in-use Siemens rakes will be gradually handed over to CR for use. The new rakes will also undergo routine trials before use,” said a senior CR official.

CR at present has 142 rakes, out of which 102 are Siemens, eight are manufactured by BHEL, 32 are retrofitted AC-DC rakes. The new rakes will replace three of the old rakes that are already past their age limit.